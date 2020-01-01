How to use a 6pm coupon code (step-by-step instructions)

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Find and click the â€œShopping Bagâ€ located in the top right corner of the site.





Proceed to checkout and follow step 1 to choose a shipping address. Continue to the â€œSelect a Payment Methodâ€ step.



In the â€œSelect a Payment Methodâ€ step, locate the â€œEnter a Gift Card or Promotional Codeâ€ box and enter your promo code. Click â€œApply.â€





See your promotional balance, and check the box to use your promotional balance on your order. The discount will be applied once you enter your debit or credit card information.



What are the best coupons to look out for?



How can I save the most money?



Whether you're looking for top-rated running shoes, new boots, a new designer handbag, or new clothes for the entire family, 6pm is the best online outlet to shop at. You can save up to 90% off countless styles of shoes, clothing, purses, and fashion accessories at any time of the year! They carry hundreds of great brands too, such as The North Face, Nike, Reebok, Clarks, Coach, and Nine West.When 10-20% off coupons come around, act fast because popular items can sell out, and these codes never last for long. You never need a free shipping code, since all orders ship for free when you spend $50, or buy any two items regardless of your order total.About every few weeks, we see a new 10% off coupon code that works on every single thing at 6pm â€“ even clearance items! Weâ€™ve even seen a 20% off coupon once or twice, but this offer is extremely rare, and even the highly sought after 15% off code doesnâ€™t come around much. We suggest waiting until your favorite items drop further in price and completing your purchase once you get your hands on any 6pm coupon, whether it be 10% off or more. Just be sure to act fast! These codes are valid for one day at a time, and always have limited redemptions.Be sure to join 6pmâ€™s Rewards Program to earn points and rewards on every purchase. For every $10 you spend, youâ€™ll earn 10 points. Once you earn 400 points, youâ€™ll get an exclusive, one-time-use 10% off coupon.You can always find great sales going on, but the best sales tend to be seasonal. For instance, theyâ€™ll have sale events where hundreds of items are on sale for $17.76, or at the end of a season theyâ€™ll mark everything down to clearance prices. If you canâ€™t wait for these specials, thereâ€™s also a Deal of the Day, where one item is discounted by up to an additional 20% off. It could be a pair of running shoes, a North Face jacket, or a backpack - you never know! Either way, a new deal will be available on a daily basis.Lastly, as mentioned above, the best possible deal is to use a coupon code on your already discounted sale item(s), seeing as these coupons work on everything. So no matter how cheap these items are, theyâ€™ll get at least 10% cheaper. Check out todayâ€™s clearance items and save up to 75% off. Plus, see the 'All Sale Events of the Day' page to start browsing all the great outlet sales 6pm has to offer!