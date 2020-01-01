About American Airlines

Whether you're flying for business or for pleasure, American Airlines has become a customer favorite throughout the years. Bringing in travelers for all destinations and all lengths of trips. With their online presence, however, the company is able to offer even more services and flexibility for its travelers. This includes the ability to compare and purchase flights online, as well as options for checking in, registering baggage, and more.



Another perk to using AA's online presence is the ability to earn reward points or miles, through the AAdvantage Loyalty Program. The more trips you take, the more you can earn towards future travels. Then use the miles youâ€™ve earned to put towards your next trip. You can also earn even more miles, plus receive numerous other benefits by applying for a Citi Platinum Select card.



Additional features include the ability to look at flight statuses, find out ongoing travel info, upgrade to an Admiral's membership, and more. Since all of these features are located online â€“ or through the mobile app â€“ customers have easy access to all their traveling needs. With this convenience, travel becomes easier to plan, and much less stressful even for the busiest schedules.



Be on the lookout for special deals involving additional bonus miles, promo codes for $100 or more off flights, and a variety of other promotions that are offered throughout the year.