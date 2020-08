Walmart is offering this Google Home Mini for only $15.00 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Note: price and inventory may vary by location.



Details:

Gives you the functionality of Google in your home



Ask it questions or tell it to do things to tackle your everyday tasks



Google Home chalk customizes to you by recognizing your voice



Can work on its own or you can have several around the house



Received 4+ stars from over 450 reviews

Compare to $25.00 at Home Depot, and at Best Buy, and at Bed Bath & Beyond.