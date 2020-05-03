Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pk TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug

$19.99 $44.99
+ Free* Shipping
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Head over to Amazon and get this 2-Pk TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug on sale for $19.99, originally $44.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25.

Features:
  • Control from Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from Anywhere with Your Smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)
  • Voice Control works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microSoft cortana Supported devices for a hands Free Experience; Operating Temperature: 0 ºC to 40 ºC (32°F to 104°F). Operating Humidity: 5 percent to 90 percentRH, Non condensing
  • FLEXIBLE Control : UL Certfied to switch up to 15A, for flexible Control of a wide range of plug in devices
  • KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for Controlling many devices with a Single button
  • Note: 2 Pack Includes two (2) Smart Plugs; Requires a Secured 2.4 GigaHertz Wi Fi network connection

Comments (6)

newguy
newguy (L5)
May 03, 2020
Now $18.99
Reply
hondacarpa
hondacarpa (L2)
Aug 18, 2017
I was reading comments interestingly. Soon we will see built-in wifi outlets in new housing?
Reply
BenHawk
BenHawk (L1)
Aug 17, 2017
Facial shaped device
Reply
Bigbang521
Bigbang521 (L1)
Nov 04, 2016
Practical and convenience for us,Highly recommand for that!
Reply
wonder
wonder (L5)
Oct 27, 2016
this plug looks sad and shocked at the same time
Reply
Ellie1028
Ellie1028 (L1)
Oct 25, 2016
work great with my Echo.
Reply
