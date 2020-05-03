Head over to Amazon and get this 2-Pk TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug on sale for $19.99, originally $44.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Features:

Control from Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from Anywhere with Your Smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)



Voice Control works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microSoft cortana Supported devices for a hands Free Experience; Operating Temperature: 0 ºC to 40 ºC (32°F to 104°F). Operating Humidity: 5 percent to 90 percentRH, Non condensing



FLEXIBLE Control : UL Certfied to switch up to 15A, for flexible Control of a wide range of plug in devices



KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for Controlling many devices with a Single button



Note: 2 Pack Includes two (2) Smart Plugs; Requires a Secured 2.4 GigaHertz Wi Fi network connection