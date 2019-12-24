This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes
$3.49
$13.98
Dec 24, 2019
Expires : 02/28/20
15 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Lowes is offering 25' Outdoor Light Duty General Extension Cord for only $3.49, regularly $13.98. Free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join] or free in-store pickup where available.
Product Details :
🏷 Deal Tagselectronics home patio outdoor gear tool tools extension cords home tools
What's the matter?