Lowes Coupons

Lowes

25' Outdoor Light Duty General Extension Cord
$3.49 $13.98
Dec 24, 2019
Expires : 02/28/20
Lowes is offering 25' Outdoor Light Duty General Extension Cord for only $3.49, regularly $13.98. Free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join] or free in-store pickup where available.

Product Details :
  • New EZ pull grip handles provide for easy plug removal
  • Turns 1 outlet into 3 outlets
  • Oversized plugs and strain relief prevents wire from separating from the plugs

