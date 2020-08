ebay is having Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (Manufacturer Refurbished) for only $59.99 (Reg. $199.99) with free shipping & free one year warranty!



Features:

Noise cancellation adjusts to your environment with One Push AINC



Long lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and Quick Charging



Wireless BLUETOOTH streaming with NFC One-touch



Built-in microphone for hands free calls and use with your voice assistant



Customize your sound as you like with the "Sony | Headphones Connect" App for Android/iOS



50 hours of Noise Canceling when used with wired connection



Hear more detail with 40mm Driver Unit