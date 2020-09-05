Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
FREE SHIPPING
$114.99 $159.00
5 days ago
Expires : 10/14/20
17  Likes 19  Comments
72
Amazon is offering Prime members Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case for only $114.99 with free shipping!

See more Prime Day deals here!

Details:
  • #1 Amazon Best Seller
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • Received 4+ stars from over 164,680 reviews

amazon Free Shipping electronics Apple music Accessories airpods Tech Accessories
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
4 days ago
Duplicate, update first. Please admin can check

https://www.dealsplus.com/All-Electronics_deals/p_original-apple-airpods-with-charging-case
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
4 days ago
Hi, I just checked the history and time.
This deal was posted 2019 and it is the original deal, so yours is buried for now.

Thank you for checking.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Sep 05, 2020
9/4 Price Now $129.98
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Aug 01, 2020
Updated, Price drop.
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
May 24, 2020
Back for $129.98
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 04, 2020
Price drop now $129.98
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Feb 08, 2020
nice deal
EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Jan 21, 2020
waiting for a better price
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 11, 2020
Sorry if I duplicated your listing. I had seen the listing at $139 & updated to $129.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 12, 2020
That's ok :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
No longer expired
zhhhttt
zhhhttt (L1)
Jan 01, 2020
thanks
