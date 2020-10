Best Buy is offering this Amazon Echo Flex Smart Speaker w/ Alexa for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Plus, receive a Smart Wi-Fi LED A19 Bulb for free ($14.99 value) with your purchase!



Details:

Easily update to-do lists, or add to your shopping cart



Lets you get help from Alexa in more places



Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more



Built-in USB Type-A port



Received 4+ stars from over 170 reviews