Expires: 05/31/20
7" Amazon Fire 16 GB Tablet (2 Colors)

$29.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
Woot! has this 7" Amazon Fire 16 GB Tablet (2 Colors) for only $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

Product Details:
  • Fast quad-core processor
  • Free unlimited cloud storage for all your Amazon content and photos
  • Features a 2 MP rear-facing camera
  • Up to 8 hours of mixed use battery life

Comments (3)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 18, 2020
Made my order:). Thank you Dealsplus
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 18, 2020
Gonna make my orders. :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 18, 2020
They don't accept PayPal:(
Reply
