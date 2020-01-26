Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Remote

$24.99 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/02/20
Lowes Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Lowe's has this Amazon Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Remote for only $24.99 with free in-store pickup where available. Otheriwse, shipping is free for MyLowe's members [free to join].

Alternatively, get it for the same price on Amazon.

Product Details:
  • Best-selling Fire TV Stick, now with the all-new Alexa Voice remote
  • Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, sound bar, and receiver
  • Launch and control content with the all-new Alexa voice remote
  • Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more
  • Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick
  • Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu and PlayStation Vue
  • Received 4+ stars from over 190 reviews!

Compare to $34.99 at Best Buy.

Comments (2)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 26, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 02, 2019
Time to grab one of these 🙌 great price
Reply
