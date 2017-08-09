Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Mouse

$13.99 $19.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Mouse for only $13.99 when you use code ANKER7852 at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more, or with Prime.

Details:
  • Ergonomic design encourages healthy neutral "handshake" wrist
  • Optical Tracking Technology provides more sensitivity
  • Added next/previous buttons provide convenience
  • Enters power saving mode after 8 minutes idle
  • Received 4+ stars from over 14,195 reviews

Comments (1)

dealindeal
dealindeal (L1)
Aug 09, 2017
$13.99 with code Y2BHMXNV
