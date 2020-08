Staples is offering this AOC 24B1H 24" LCD Monitor for just $80.24 with free shipping when you add a filler item and use code 38890 ($20 Off $100) at checkout!



Final Prices w/ Filler Items:

$80.24 w/ $0.25 Staples 12" Imperial Scale Ruler



w/ Staples 12" Imperial Scale Ruler $80.32 w/ $0.33 Staples School Permanent Glue, 4 oz.

Monitor Features:

Frameless and sleek design



TFT Active Matrix LCD, LED Backlight



VA Panel, 23.6" Class Widescreen



16:9 Aspect Ratio



23.6" Viewable Image Size



MVA Panel