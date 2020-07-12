Lowest price (was $219.99)! For Amazon Prime members, Woot is offering Apple AirPods Pro for only $214.99 (price automatically drops at checkout) with free shipping!



Details:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound



Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you



Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit



Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)



Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear



Easy setup for all your Apple devices



Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”



The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Compare to $249 at Apple.