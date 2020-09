Costco is offering Apple AirPods Pro for just $214.99 (extra $20 off automatically applies in cart) with free shipping!



Note: Members-only price. Must sign into your account.



Features:

Active Noise Cancellation for Immersive Sound



Transparency Mode for Hearing What's Happening Around You



A Customizable Fit for All-day Comfort



Sweat and Water Resistant



Received 4.7 stars from over 4,495 reviews!

Also Available at the Following Retailers:

Amazon : $219.98



: $219.98 Walmart : $234.00



: $234.00 Sam's Club: $219.98