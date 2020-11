Right now, Costco has the Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case for just $99.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

2nd Generation Airpods Charge Quickly in the Case



Automatically on, Automatically Connected



Double-tap to Play or Skip Forward



Quick Access to Siri by Saying "Hey Siri"



Easy Setup and Seamless Switching Between all your Devices



Received 4+ stars out of 13,750+ reviews