Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case (2nd Gen)
FREE SHIPPING
$129.98 $159.00
Jun 09, 2020
Expires : 06/12/20
About this Deal

For four days only, Sam's Club is offering the Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case (2nd Gen) for only $129.98 (reg. $159) with free shipping for Plus members.

Alternatively available on Amazon for the same price with free shipping!

Details:
  • Wired charging case
  • Breakthrough wireless design
  • Fantastic sound and voice
  • 50% more talk time and 24 hours of listening
  • Seamless use with your Apple devises
  • Powered by the H1 headphone chip
  • Received 4+ stars from over 875 reviews

Compare to $139.99 at Best Buy and at Target.

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bigname
bigname (L1)
Jun 10, 2020
Thanks
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 09, 2020
Back again
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 02, 2020
back again
Likes Reply
