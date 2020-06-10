This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sams Club
Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case (2nd Gen)
FREE SHIPPING
$129.98
$159.00
Jun 09, 2020
Expires : 06/12/20
4 Likes 3 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
For four days only, Sam's Club is offering the Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case (2nd Gen) for only $129.98 (reg. $159) with free shipping for Plus members.
Alternatively available on Amazon for the same price with free shipping!
Details:
Compare to $139.99 at Best Buy and at Target.
🏷 Deal Tagselectronics Apple headphones gifts music Sams Club airpods Tech Accessories
What's the matter?