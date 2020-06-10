For four days only, Sam's Club is offering the Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case (2nd Gen) for only $129.98 (reg. $159) with free shipping for Plus members.



Alternatively available on Amazon for the same price with free shipping!



Details:

Wired charging case



Breakthrough wireless design



Fantastic sound and voice



50% more talk time and 24 hours of listening



Seamless use with your Apple devises



Powered by the H1 headphone chip



Received 4+ stars from over 875 reviews

Compare to $139.99 at Best Buy and at Target.