Apple EarPods w/ Lightning Connector

$13.85 $29.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/19/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering these Apple EarPods w/ Lightning Connector for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Alternatively available for the same price at Walmart.

Details:
EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear
Engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss
Lightning Connector also include a built-in remote
Works with all devices that have a Lightning connector
Received 4+ stars from over 7,515 reviews
Compare to $29.99 at Best Buy and $29.00 at Kohl's.

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 03, 2020
Price drop now $13.85
Reply
