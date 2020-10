Cricket is offering an iPhone 6s 32GB for just $29.99 with number transfer! Plus, shipping is free.



Phone Details:

4.7-inch (diagonal) Retina HD display



A9 chip with integrated M9 motion coprocessor



4K video recording at 30 fps



Slo-mo video recording for 1080p at 120 fps



5MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash



Received 4+ stars from over 435 reviews!

Compare to $99.99 at Walmart, and $199.99 at Amazon.