Verizon is offering Apple iPhone XR for free, plus get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon with Unlimited. Shipping is free.



How to:

Add the iPhone XR to cart with monthly payments or at full retail price, then activate this phone on a new smartphone line of service with Verizon Unlimited



Get your $600 credited to your account over 24 months



After you’ve added the iPhone XR to cart and have completed checkout (with new line activation and Unlimited), visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter. Enter promo code HOLIDAYSWITCH and the other necessary information when prompted



and the other necessary information when prompted Receive your Prepaid Mastercard within 8 weeks