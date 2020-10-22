Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Renewed iPhone XS, 64 GB, Fully Unlocked (Gold & Space Gray)
FREE SHIPPING
$435.00 $899.99
6 days ago
0  Likes 0  Comments
14
About this Deal

Silver - $ 439 99

Details:
Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice
Include a charger and charging that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified
Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable
Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information
Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%
Received 4+ stars from over 2,495 reviews!

amazon Free Shipping electronics iPhone Apple cell phones Cell Phone Best Buy
