ALDI Coupons

ALDI

ALDI Bauhn Charge Tower Pro (In-Store)
$14.99
Jan 10, 2020
Expires : 01/14/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering Bauhn Charge Tower Pro for only $14.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here!

Details:
  • 5' cord
  • Charge up to 6 devices simultaneously
  • Smart charging ports identifies your device
  • Secure suction pad sticks tightly onto most surfaces

