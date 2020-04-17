Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Powerbeats (Refurb)
$169.99
$249.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Best Buy is offering these Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Wireless Earphones (Refurb)for only $169.99 with free shipping!
Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip
5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback
Enhanced phone call performance and call handling
Received 4+ stars from over 260 reviews
Related to this item:Free Shipping electronics headphones earphones music Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Beats by Dre Tech Accessories
What's the matter?