2-Pack TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini (Ships Free)
$20.00 $45.98
Dec 17, 2019
Expires : 12/30/19
Best Buy is offering this 2-Pack TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini for only $20.00 with free shipping!

Alternatively, get only one plug for $14.99!

Details:
  • Compatible with Android and iOS
  • Compact design blends into your power outlet without blocking adjacent sockets
  • Create on/off schedules, timers and countdowns or set to work around dawn and dusk
  • Check to see if connected devices are on/off from anywhere for peace of mind
  • Switch lights on/off at different times with Away Mode to make it seem like you're home
  • Pair to Amazon Alexa or The Google Assistant to enable voice control
  • Works with the Wi-Fi you already have in your home, no hub or accessories required
  • With a thickness of just 1.5 inches, the smart plug blends into any room’s décor
  • Received 4+ stars from over 5,535 reviews!

Compare to $39.99 at Lowe's and at Home Depot, $27.99 at Target, and $26.99 at Walmart

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
