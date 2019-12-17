Best Buy is offering this 2-Pack TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini for only $20.00 with free shipping!



Alternatively, get only one plug for $14.99!



Details:

Compatible with Android and iOS



Compact design blends into your power outlet without blocking adjacent sockets



Create on/off schedules, timers and countdowns or set to work around dawn and dusk



Check to see if connected devices are on/off from anywhere for peace of mind



Switch lights on/off at different times with Away Mode to make it seem like you're home



Pair to Amazon Alexa or The Google Assistant to enable voice control



Works with the Wi-Fi you already have in your home, no hub or accessories required



With a thickness of just 1.5 inches, the smart plug blends into any room’s décor



Received 4+ stars from over 5,535 reviews!

Compare to $39.99 at Lowe's and at Home Depot, $27.99 at Target, and $26.99 at Walmart