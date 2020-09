Amazon is offering 2-Pack Echo Dot 3rd Gen (3 Colors) for $39.98 (it's just $19.99 each) when you use code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout, plus shipping is free!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound



Most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces



Voice control your music



Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.



Voice control your smart home



Call almost anyone hands-free



Designed to protect your privacy



Received 4+ stars from over 579,435 reviews!

Compare to $39.99 for one at Kohl's or at Target.