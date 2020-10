Just in time for the holidays, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile are offering Buy One, Get One Free Smartphones! See these great offers below.



Sprint:

iPhone 11 or 11 Pro Max: Lease an iPhone 11, get one free with new line activation

T-Mobile:

Samsung Galaxy 10 or Galaxy 10 Note: Buy any Galaxy S10 or Note10 and get one of equal or lesser value free via 24 or 36 monthly bill credits when you join and add a line

Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL: Buy a Pixel 4 XL, get $800 off a second via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line

Verizon:

iPhone 11: Buy an iPhone 11 on monthly installments from Verizon and get a second one for free, also on monthly installments

Google Pixel 4: Buy a Google Pixel 4 on monthly installments and get a second for free on monthly installments

Samsung Galaxy: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Note10 or Note10+, get a second for $750 off w/ 24-month installment plan + new line