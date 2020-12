Amazon is offering Cree Lighting Cree Connected LED Smart Bulb on sale for $2.99, originally $11.97. Clip 75% Off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on $25+



Features:

Dimmable LED light bulb for indoor use only



Compatible with multiple platforms including Amazon Echo, Wink, Wemo, smartphones and zigbee certified hubs (hub sold separately)



Simply install your bulbs & compatible hub



3 year limited warranty



Illumination upto 815 lumens



60 watt equivalent LED bulb provides an omnidirectional all-around light source



The Cree Connected LED bulb shines bright for more than 22 years (25,000 hour rated life)