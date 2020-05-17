This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries.
Free 8-Pack Duracell AA & AAA Batteries (AR)
Free AR
$23.98
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/23/20
About this Deal
|Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $24 value) when you purchase 8-Pack Duracell AA & AAA Batteries! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.
Note: Rewards are limited to 2 items per member.
See other rewards members' offers here.
