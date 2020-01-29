Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) in 3 Colors

$24.99 $49.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/29/20
Woot is offering an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) in 3 colors for only $24.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Details:
  • Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa
  • Just ask for music, news, information, and more
  • Call almost anyone and control compatible smart devices with your voice
  • Alexa has more than 50,000 skills and counting
  • Received 4+ stars from over 269,920 reviews

Compare to $34.99 at Best Buy and on Amazon.

Comments (2)

johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
This is actually a really good price for an Amazon Echo Dot :) thanks for posting!
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 29, 2020
You are most welcome:)
Reply
