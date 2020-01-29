Woot is offering an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) in 3 colors for only $24.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Details:

Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa



Just ask for music, news, information, and more



Call almost anyone and control compatible smart devices with your voice



Alexa has more than 50,000 skills and counting



Received 4+ stars from over 269,920 reviews

Compare to $34.99 at Best Buy and on Amazon.