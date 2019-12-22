Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

Echo Show 8 + Echo Dot (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$79.99 $179.98
Dec 22, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
About this Deal

Right now, Amazon is offering the Echo Show 8 + Echo Dot for only $79.99 with free shipping!

Note: Pre-order this item now and it will ship when it becomes available on 1/5/2020.

Product Details:
  • This bundle includes the Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
  • With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
  • Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news.
  • Connect with video calling and messaging -
  • Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen.
  • Make announcements to other devices in your home.
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,255 reviews!

