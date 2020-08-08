Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Emerald 4L Analog Air Fryer
$24.99 $59.99
Aug 08, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
About this Deal

Right now, Best Buy is offering this Emerald 4L Analog Air Fryer for just $24.99 with free shipping on $35+ orders.

Features:
  • 4L capacity
  • Devised to prepare healthy food
  • Adjustable temperature control from 180°F to 400°F
  • Built-in 30-minute timer
  • Removable basket and pan - easy cleanup
  • Recipes included
  • Received 4+ stars from over 100 reviews!

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Aug 08, 2020
8/9 Now $24.99 exp 8/9
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 10, 2020
Price drop
