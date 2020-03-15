Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil Sport Touchscreen Smartwatch (3 Colors) + F/S
$99.00 $275.00
Mar 15, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
Amazon is offering this Fossil Sport Touchscreen Smartwatch (3 Colors) for only $99.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Works with iPhone and Android phones
  • Heart rate and activity tracking
  • Built-in GPS for Distance tracking
  • Swimproof design 5Atm
  • Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes
  • Ultra-lightweight
  • Received 4+ stars from over 955 reviews!

