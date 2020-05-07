This deal is expired!
Fossil Smart Watch 43mm + $10 Kohl's Cash + F/S
$99.00
$275.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/04/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering this Fossil Sport Smart Watch 43mm (Black) for only $99.00 with free shipping! Plus, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with your purchase (redeemable between 5/18 to 5/25). You are able to earn and redeem Kohl's Cash and YES2YOU Rewards on this product.
Details:
