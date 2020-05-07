Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil Smart Watch 43mm + $10 Kohl's Cash + F/S

$99.00 $275.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/04/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Fossil Sport Smart Watch 43mm (Black) for only $99.00 with free shipping! Plus, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with your purchase (redeemable between 5/18 to 5/25). You are able to earn and redeem Kohl's Cash and YES2YOU Rewards on this product.

Details:
  • Fitness tracker monitors heart rate and tracks steps taken
  • Sleep monitor tracks sleep quality
  • Receive notifications from your phone including emails, texts, and more
  • Dial & accept calls with built-in microphone for use with Wear OS & Google Assistnat
  • Control music on your wirelessly connected phone
  • Customizable screen settings
  • Touchscreen

Comments (5)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 07, 2020
Admin, It appears that the blue watch is no longer in stock. I want to put the photo of the black watch on the listing but the photo option is not showing up.
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 07, 2020
Done :)
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 07, 2020
As always SweetLemon, Thank You!
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 07, 2020
Very welcome :)
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
You can also earn/use YES2YOU Rewards on this item!
Reply
