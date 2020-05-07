Kohl's is offering this Fossil Sport Smart Watch 43mm (Black) for only $99.00 with free shipping! Plus, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with your purchase (redeemable between 5/18 to 5/25). You are able to earn and redeem Kohl's Cash and YES2YOU Rewards on this product.



Details:

Fitness tracker monitors heart rate and tracks steps taken



Sleep monitor tracks sleep quality



Receive notifications from your phone including emails, texts, and more



Dial & accept calls with built-in microphone for use with Wear OS & Google Assistnat



Control music on your wirelessly connected phone



Customizable screen settings



Touchscreen