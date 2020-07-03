Have an iPad Air (3rd Gen) with a blank screen? Apple is now offering to fix your issue for free!



The Issue:

On a limited number of iPad Air (3rd Gen) tablets, the screens go blank permanently after a brief flicker or flash of light.



Affected Devices Include:

Affected devices include iPad Air (3rd Gen) tablets that were manufactured between March 2019 to October 2019.



How to Get Your Free Service:

Choose one of the options below to have your iPad Air (3rd Gen) serviced:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.



Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.



Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.