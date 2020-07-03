Free iPad Air (3rd Gen) Repair for Blank Screen
|Have an iPad Air (3rd Gen) with a blank screen? Apple is now offering to fix your issue for free!
The Issue:
On a limited number of iPad Air (3rd Gen) tablets, the screens go blank permanently after a brief flicker or flash of light.
Affected Devices Include:
Affected devices include iPad Air (3rd Gen) tablets that were manufactured between March 2019 to October 2019.
How to Get Your Free Service:
Choose one of the options below to have your iPad Air (3rd Gen) serviced:
