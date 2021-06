Apple is offering a free Screen Replacement Program for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3!



Eligible Models:

Apple Watch Series 2



Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2



Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS)



Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+ Cellular)



Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (GPS)



Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (GPS+ Cellular)

Offer Details:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider



Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store. Find your nearest location here.



Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center



Your Apple Watch will be returned to you in approximately 5 business days



Before sending your Apple Watch, reads this