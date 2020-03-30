Through March 31st, head over to Verizon where you can score a Free $50 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase $200+ in select accessories!



Plus, when you purchase three or more regular priced accessories, you will get an extra 30% off.



Note: there is a limit to one Verizon eGift Card per address/proof of purchase.



Offer Details:

Add your $200 worth of accessories to your cart



30% off will automatically apply in your cart on 3+ item purchase



Go to Verizon Rebate Center and submit proof of purchase within 30 days of purchase



Use promo code MARCH50 on the Rebate Center site to claim your $50 Verizon eGift Card



eGift Card will be emailed within 4 weeks after receipt of a valid claim