This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Free $50 Verizon eGift Card w/ Accessories Purchase
Mar 30, 2020
Expires : 03/31/20
Through March 31st, head over to Verizon where you can score a Free $50 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase $200+ in select accessories!

Plus, when you purchase three or more regular priced accessories, you will get an extra 30% off.

Note: there is a limit to one Verizon eGift Card per address/proof of purchase.

  • Add your $200 worth of accessories to your cart
  • 30% off will automatically apply in your cart on 3+ item purchase
  • Go to Verizon Rebate Center and submit proof of purchase within 30 days of purchase
  • Use promo code MARCH50 on the Rebate Center site to claim your $50 Verizon eGift Card
  • eGift Card will be emailed within 4 weeks after receipt of a valid claim

gift cards electronics Accessories Cell Phone Verizon Free W/P Tech Accessories
