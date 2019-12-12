Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Watch

$29.99 $65.00
+ Free* Shipping
Walmart Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Price drop (was $35.00)! Walmart is offering this Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Watch for only $29.99 with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $35.

Product Details:
  • Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews!
  • Multi-printed rubber strap
  • Square blue case
  • Functions Include:
    • 3 wallpapers
    • 10 clock faces
    • Step counter
    • Alarm, timer
    • Stopwatch
    • Games
    • Selfie photo & video camera
    • Voice recorder
    • Calculator

See this Smart Watch in action in this YouTube video!

Compare to this similar Frozen Smart Watch for $37.49 at Kohl's.

Related to this item:

Kids toys electronics Walmart watches Frozen Smart Watches Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Dec 12, 2019
What a cute holiday gift!
Reply

Related Deals

Save 60% | Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones, Built-in Mic, Deep Bass, Hi-Fi Sound, Portable Charging Case
Save 60% | Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones, Built-in Mic, Deep Bass, Hi-Fi Sound, Portable Charging Case
$16.00 $39.99
Amazon
00
BuyDig.com - LG 29" UltraWide Full HD IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
BuyDig.com - LG 29" UltraWide Full HD IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
$209.99 $399.99
BuyDig
00
Apple IPhone XR, 64GB, Red - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)
Apple IPhone XR, 64GB, Red - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)
$432.99
Amazon
00
Apple MacBook Pro 13" Core I5-3210M Dual-Core 2.5GHz 4GB 500GB MD101LL/A
Apple MacBook Pro 13" Core I5-3210M Dual-Core 2.5GHz 4GB 500GB MD101LL/A
$298.99 $1,699.9
iTechDeals.com
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960U 128GB Unlocked (Silver) (Renewed)
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960U 128GB Unlocked (Silver) (Renewed)
$398.99
Amazon
00
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - Midnight Blue
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - Midnight Blue
$ 46.96 $64.99
Amazon
00
Up to 65% Off 1Mii 2020 Expert TV Bluetooth Audio Transmitter for Headphones or Home Stereo
Up to 65% Off 1Mii 2020 Expert TV Bluetooth Audio Transmitter for Headphones or Home Stereo
$17.29 $49.39
Amazon
80
Elite Series 2 Controller - Black
Elite Series 2 Controller - Black
$ 172.7
Amazon
00
Samsung UN55RU7100 55" PurColor Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV with 120 Motion Rate
Samsung UN55RU7100 55" PurColor Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV with 120 Motion Rate
$417.90 $899.95
eBay
20
Refurbished IPad 2 Apple Unlocked Wifi 16G 32G 64G 9.7 Inch Display IOS Tablet Original Apple DHL
Refurbished IPad 2 Apple Unlocked Wifi 16G 32G 64G 9.7 Inch Display IOS Tablet Original Apple DHL
$77.73 $102.28
00
SAVE $46 - IHome Alarm Clock with Alexa Black
SAVE $46 - IHome Alarm Clock with Alexa Black
$53.99 $99..99
Best Buy
40
Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked Smartphone Deep Indigo with Moto 360 Camera FREE
Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked Smartphone Deep Indigo with Moto 360 Camera FREE
$229.99 $499.99
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
40
Apple IPad 5th Gen 32GB, Wi-Fi, 9.7" - Space Gray
Apple IPad 5th Gen 32GB, Wi-Fi, 9.7" - Space Gray
$189.85
00
1Mii Long Range Bluetooth 5.0 On Ear Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass & Aptx Low Latency - Save 60%
1Mii Long Range Bluetooth 5.0 On Ear Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass & Aptx Low Latency - Save 60%
$15.99 $39.99
Amazon
60
Samsung Galaxy Tab A Android Tablet 8" 16GB At Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab A Android Tablet 8" 16GB At Walmart
$127.99 $199.99
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
40
Details About Apple Watch Gen 3 Series 3 Cell 38mm Silver Aluminum - White Sport Band
Details About Apple Watch Gen 3 Series 3 Cell 38mm Silver Aluminum - White Sport Band
$189.00 $229.00
00
Aduro PowerUp 40-Watt 6-Port USB Charging Station
Aduro PowerUp 40-Watt 6-Port USB Charging Station
$13.99 $49.99
Tanga
00
Buying Choices: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band
Buying Choices: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band
$341.43 $426.79
Amazon
40
Apple IPhone 11 Pro Max - 64GB - Midnight Green (Unlocked) A2161 (CDMA + GSM)
Apple IPhone 11 Pro Max - 64GB - Midnight Green (Unlocked) A2161 (CDMA + GSM)
$1,219.0
eBay
10
Epson WorkForce ES-55R Portable Color Receipt Scanner, Black
Epson WorkForce ES-55R Portable Color Receipt Scanner, Black
$149.99 $219.99
Best Buy
60
Up To 50% Off + Extra 20% Off Select Apple Products | Amazon Warehouse
Up To 50% Off + Extra 20% Off Select Apple Products | Amazon Warehouse
Sale
Amazon
60
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Ships Free)
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Ships Free)
$109.99 $169.99
Newegg
10
LG Gram Thin 13.3" Full HD IPS Display (Ships Free)
LG Gram Thin 13.3" Full HD IPS Display (Ships Free)
$799.00 $1099.99
BuyDig
10
Onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV
Onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV
$99 $118
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
10
Westone W60 Gen 2 Six-Driver True-Fit Earphones (F/S)
Westone W60 Gen 2 Six-Driver True-Fit Earphones (F/S)
$399.00 $999.99
Adorama
10
Microsoft - Surface Go - 10" Touch-Screen Tablets
Microsoft - Surface Go - 10" Touch-Screen Tablets
$399.00 $549.00
Best Buy
11