Kohl's has this Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Frozen 2 Instant Camera for only $39.99 with free shipping on $75+.



Product Details:

Brightness adjustment dial for various shooting conditions



Automatic film feed



Close-up lens accessory and selfie mirror



High-Key mode enables you to take pictures with a softer look that's perfect for portraits



Constant firing flash automatically adjusts to lighting conditions



Dimensions: 6.5"H x 5.25"W x 3.25"L



Weight: 1.15 lbs.



Non-rechargeable



Includes Two AA batteries

Compare to $79.99 on Amazon and $54.99 at B&H Photo.