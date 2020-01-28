Best Buy is offering this 2-Pack Google Nest Hub (2 Colors) for only $99.99 ($49.99 each) with free shipping!



Available Colors:

Chalk



Charcoal

Details:

7-inch touch screen



Get your calendar, commute, reminders, and more on the home screen



Voice control compatible lights, cameras, TVs, and more



Use your voice to play your favorite songs, albums, artists, and music videos



Received 4+ stars from over 4,210 reviews

Compare to one for $99.00 at Bed Bath & Beyond.