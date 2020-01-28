Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pack Google Nest Hub (2 Colors) + Free Shipping

$99.99 $259.98
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal

Best Buy is offering this 2-Pack Google Nest Hub (2 Colors) for only $99.99 ($49.99 each) with free shipping!

Available Colors:

Details:
  • 7-inch touch screen
  • Get your calendar, commute, reminders, and more on the home screen
  • Voice control compatible lights, cameras, TVs, and more
  • Use your voice to play your favorite songs, albums, artists, and music videos
  • Received 4+ stars from over 4,210 reviews

Compare to one for $99.00 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 28, 2020
Updated
Reply
