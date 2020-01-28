This deal is expired!
2-Pack Google Nest Hub (2 Colors) + Free Shipping
$99.99
$259.98
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal
|Best Buy is offering this 2-Pack Google Nest Hub (2 Colors) for only $99.99 ($49.99 each) with free shipping!
Available Colors:
Details:
Compare to one for $99.00 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
