Woot is offering Google Pixel 2 64GB (Fully Unlocked) for only $99.99. Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Product Details :

Pixel 2 has a water protection rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. The charger and accessories are not water-resistant.



Free, unlimited original-quality storage for photos and videos taken with Pixel through the end of 2020, and free, unlimited high-quality storage for photos taken with Pixel afterwards.



Google Lens is only available for Latin character sets.



90 Day Woot Limited Warranty