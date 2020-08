Metro by T-Mobile is offering the new iPhone SE for only $99.99 when you switch over to a new line in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

4.7-inch Retina HD display



Water and dust resistant



12MP Wide camera



7MP front camera with Portrait mode



Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay



A13 Bionic cip with third-generation Neural Engine

Compare to $399.99 at Best Buy and at Target.