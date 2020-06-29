Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Conair InfinitiPro Hot Air Spin Brush
$28.46 $49.97
Jun 29, 2020
Right now, Walmart has this Conair InfinitiPro Hot Air Spin Brush for only $28.46 with free shipping on $35+.

Also available for the same price on Amazon.

Product Details:
  • 2-inch spin air brush creates voluminous curls for full body
  • 1 1/2- inch spin air brush creates small natural curls and waves
  • 2 tourmaline ceramic spin air brush attachments safely dry hair and allow for curl customization
  • True ion generator releases up to 100x more concentrated ions to protect hair from damage
  • Hot Air Spin Brush rotates in both directions to volumes and shine
  • Tangle-free antistatic bristles
  • 2 heat settings and cool setting for all hair types
  • Bonus protective brush cover included
  • Removable filter allows easy lint cleanup and extends motor life

