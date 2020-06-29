Right now, Walmart has this Conair InfinitiPro Hot Air Spin Brush for only $28.46 with free shipping on $35+.



Also available for the same price on Amazon.



Product Details:

2-inch spin air brush creates voluminous curls for full body



1 1/2- inch spin air brush creates small natural curls and waves



2 tourmaline ceramic spin air brush attachments safely dry hair and allow for curl customization



True ion generator releases up to 100x more concentrated ions to protect hair from damage



Hot Air Spin Brush rotates in both directions to volumes and shine



Tangle-free antistatic bristles



2 heat settings and cool setting for all hair types



Bonus protective brush cover included



Removable filter allows easy lint cleanup and extends motor life