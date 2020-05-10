In honor of Mother's Day, Verizon is offering BOGO Free iPhone 11 (6 Colors) when you open a new line with Unlimited. Simply add both phones to your cart and add a new line with an Unlimited plan to get this deal.



Note: BOGO discount comes in the form of bill credits over 24-months.



Phone Details:

4K video at 60 fps on every camera



Ultra Wide 13 mm. lens with a 120° field of view



New Night mode delivers natural low-light shots



All-day battery life



Face ID



Received 4+ stars from over 40 reviews