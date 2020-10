Price drop (was $49.99)! Metro by T-Mobile is offering an iPhone 7 32GB Phone for only $29.99 when you switch to Metro in-store!



Note: valid in-store only.



Find your nearest store here.



Product Details:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with 3D Touch



12MP camera with optical image stabilization and 7MP FaceTime HD camera



A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion processor



Splash and water resistant

Compare to $199.00 at Walmart.