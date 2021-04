Target has these Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for only $39.99 with free shipping!



Also available for the same price at Walmart!



Product Details:

Personalize your sound with a customizable equalizer



Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and has a proven track record of excellent true wireless connectivity



Up to 5 hours of battery



Additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case



Enjoy up to 15 hours of use

Compare to $99.99 at Newegg.