Today only, BestBuy is offering Jabra Elite Active 65t True Headphones (Titanium Black) for just $59.99 (Reg. $99.99) + free shipping.



Listen to music with this sweat- and dust-resistant wireless Jabra Elite headset. It connects via USB, mini-jack or Bluetooth, and a powerful microphone lets you use voice commands with your mobile device. This Jabra Elite headset reduces background noise and has a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.