Best Buy

Today Only! Jabra Elite Active 65t True Headphones
$59.99 $99.99
2h ago
Expires : Today
5
Today only, BestBuy is offering Jabra Elite Active 65t True Headphones (Titanium Black) for just $59.99 (Reg. $99.99) + free shipping.

Listen to music with this sweat- and dust-resistant wireless Jabra Elite headset. It connects via USB, mini-jack or Bluetooth, and a powerful microphone lets you use voice commands with your mobile device. This Jabra Elite headset reduces background noise and has a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

Free Shipping electronics headphones music Best Buy Jabra
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked!
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
Feb 20, 2021
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L0)
Nov 12, 2020
juliesasha9
juliesasha9 (L2)
May 16, 2020
