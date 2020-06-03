Jabra Elite Active 65t True Sport Earbuds (Refurb) + F/S
$49.99
$169.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Newegg is offering these Jabra Elite Active Wireless Sport Earbuds (Refurb) for only $49.99 with free shipping.
Details:
4-Microphone Technology
Up to 33 feet / 10 metres Wireless Range
Secure + Snug Active Fit
Auto Turn-on
Auto Pause
Instantly Connect to Alexa, Siri, Google Now
Up to 15 hours Battery Life
Related to this item:Free Shipping electronics headphones Earbuds Sports & Outdoors Newegg Tech Accessories
What's the matter?