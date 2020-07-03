Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Refurb. Endurance PEAK Headphones (3 Colors) + F/S

$29.99 $119.95
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/15/20
About this Deal

JBL is having this Refurbished Endurance PEAK Headphones (3 Colors) for $29.99 (Reg. $119.95) with shipping included!

Features:
  • Mono and stereo mode
  • Hands-free calls
  • Smart charging case
  • Waterproof
  • Touch controls

Comments (1)

shobazee
shobazee (L1)
Jul 03, 2020
Wrong link...it was taking to new one...change it
Reply
