Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Google Store Coupons

Google Store

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker (2 Colors) + Ships Free
+ FREE SHIPPING
$59.99 $99.99
Mar 11, 2020
Expires : 03/11/20
38  Likes 1  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Best Buy via Google is offering this JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker (2 Colors) for only $59.99 with free shipping!

Also available at Best Buy for the same price!

Details:
  • Available in 2 colors (black & blue)
  • Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker
  • Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime
  • Ipx7 waterproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge flip 4 in water
  • Link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the party
  • Dual external passive radiators demonstrate just how powerful your speaker is
  • Received 4+ stars from over 12,265 reviews!

Compare to $75.00 at Walmart and $99.99 at Target.

🏷 Deal tags

Free Shipping electronics music JBL Bluetooth Speaker Best Buy Google Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Mar 11, 2020
We started taking this speaker backpacking last year, and it's held up since :) great sound quality
Likes Reply
Google Store See All arrow
Google Store
Google Store
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series
$50.00 $199.99
Google Store
Google Store
Essential Supplies That We Need | GBE Packaging
Google Store
Google Store
Moto G Power with Fi
$99.00 $249.00
FREE SHIPPING
Google Store
Google Store
FREE Google Santa Tracker
Freebie
Google Store
Google Store
Traductor De DeepL - DeepL Translate
$48.30 $69.00
Google Store
Google Store
$150 Off Moto G Phones with Activation
SALE
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Verizon
Verizon
New $30 Unlimited Plus Plan
$30/mo
Apple
Apple
New Apple Product Deals + More!
Offers
HOT
Woot
Woot
Bargain Bin Finds from $4.99!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Free SyncUP DRIVE SD-7000T (512 MB)
Freebie
Cashback Available
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 GPS (Pre-Order)
$399.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
BOGO $200 Off Apple Watch SE + More
BOGO
Cashback Available
Costco
Costco
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS w/ Sport Band
$299.99 $349.99
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Apple
Apple
All-New Apple Watch SE (Pre-Order)
$279.00
Costco
Costco
Up to $500 Off Security Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia™ - 1.1 Cu. Ft. Microwave - Black
$54.99 $89.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
6-Qt Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
$29.99 $59.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to 50% Off Clearance & Open Box Event
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
JBL Endurance Sprint Wireless In-Ear Headphones Blue
$17.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 GPS (Pre-Order)
$399.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Pre-Order! Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console
$399.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Pre-Order! Sony PlayStation 5 Console
$499.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Samsung 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV UN82RU8000FXZA
$1499.99 $1999.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Computer Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
New GoPro HERO9 Black 5K Waterproof Action Camera Black CHDHX-901-XX
$37.5/m
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow