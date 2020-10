Back Again! For a limited time only, Best Buy is offering this JBL TUNE 120TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones on sale for $59.99 (reg. $99.99). Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Truly-wireless headphones



Rechargeable battery



Built-in microphone



Bluetooth 4.2 interface



In-ear design



Headset controls



5.8mm drivers