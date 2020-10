Walmart is offering this 4-Count Jetstream Smart Wi-Fi Bulb Kit for only $15.00 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Includes 2 white and 2 color smart bulbs



800 lumens per bulb



Works will all major voice assistants



Share access with multiple users to control lights



No hub required



Received 4+ stars from over 100 reviews